Delhi Police head constable absconds after shooting labourer dead in Dwarka

A head constable posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell allegedly shot dead a labourer and injured another person following a late-night altercation in Dwarka’s Jaffarpur Kalan area, officers said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 2 am on Sunday. The head constable, Neeraj, resides in Jaffarpur Kalan, where his house is on the main road. A group of labourers was staying in a nearby colony.

According to the police, the labourers were allegedly partying late into the night when a dispute broke out over loud noise. The argument escalated, during which the head constable allegedly opened fire.

One labourer died from gunshot injuries, while another sustained injuries. The police said only a single round was fired. The bullet first struck one labourer, passed through his body, and then hit another person standing behind him. The labourer who was hit first succumbed to his injuries, while the other is undergoing treatment. The deceased labourer is from Bihar.