‘Use of pellet gun, iron rod’: Complaint claims ‘police excesses’ at CJP protest

Visuals from Parliament march crackdown in New Delhi on Monday, July 20 (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Senior Delhi Police officials have been accused of using “excessive force” against “unarmed protesters” during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, in a complaint submitted by the Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust at Parliament Street police station.

The complaint, dated July 22, was submitted on July 23.

The Trust moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that the police station had not issued an acknowledgement of the receipt of the complaint. The Delhi Police Wednesday told the HC that a “temporary technical glitch” had prevented the police station from issuing the acknowledgement and assured the court that it would now be provided.