1,941 CCTVs functional in 197 police stations, need 2,175 more, Delhi Police tell HC

The Delhi Police Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it has installed 1,941 CCTV cameras in 197 police stations, in a plea seeking direction to the Delhi Police and Delhi Government to ensure that the surveillance cameras in police stations are functional with audio recording facility.

The submission was made in the state police’s status report filed after the HC on August 25, 2022 sought details of operational CCTV cameras installed in various police stations across Delhi.

The report dated January 11 stated that the Supreme Court in December 2020 had directed that CCTV cameras with a storage period of 18 months have to be installed in police stations. The police have said that pursuant to these directions, the Delhi Commissioner of Police constituted a committee of senior police officers to examine whether a Voice Tag (microphone with power supply) can be attached with the existing 1,941 cameras installed in the police stations. “It was also mentioned that there is a need forto additional 2,175 cameras to be installed in the police stations in Delhi. These 2,175 new cameras will include audio and video recording,” the report stated.

The report further informed that on November 18, 2022 the Ministry of Home Affairs approved an invite for a “fresh E-bid” which was called for on November 28, 2022 through “GeM Portal” (Government e-marketplace). As the prospective bidders had raised certain queries, the opening of the tender has been extended up to January 25, the report stated.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh Thursday sought a status report containing “copies of all the tenders along with the list of bidders who would be submitting the bids and the finalisation thereof”, listing the matter on March 1.

The report states that as on date, each police station has 48 Terabytes of storage facility which can retain CCTV footage for one month. The police have decided to shift to NAS (Network Attached Storage), which would include CCTV footage for a period of 18 months as per the report. The police have said that it was working pursuant to these directions (of the Supreme Court) so that the existing cameras are upgraded and 2,175 additional cameras are installed.

The police have submitted that it is their “endeavour” that all the CCTV cameras installed are in working condition and that they also ensure the gadgets, if any of them break down, are repaired by the vendor as per a service agreement.