Delhi Police go easy on challans for a day, give away face masks

To curb mask violations and make people aware about the pandemic, the Delhi Police did not issue any challans on Sunday. Instead of fining violators Rs 2,000, police offered them a face mask and told them about the risks of contracting the infection.

At least 2,000 people are caught every day for not wearing a mask in public. According to Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal, 6.53 lakh challans have been issued for mask violations since the lockdown last year. On Saturday, over 2,500 people were fined. Police said they collected Rs 11 crore in fines last month for violations including spitting and not maintaining social distance.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said they distributed over 1,500 masks on Sunday. Masks were also distributed in villages and homeless shelters.

In Southwest Delhi, the district police team patrolled the streets. “We started this as there were complaints that police were being harsh on violators. So violators were stopped today but not fined. We gave them masks and roses,” said a senior police officer.

In Shahdara, the district team made announcements about mask violations and Covid. DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “As Covid cases have come down, the government may lift the lockdown soon. People will start moving out, and there is a possibility of a third wave. So we wanted to create awareness.”

Rajiv Ranjan, DCP (Outer North district), said his team set up a photo booth for those not following lockdown guidelines. Violators were asked to take photos at the selfie point and spread awareness. “This was done to sensitise people rather than penalise them,” said an officer.