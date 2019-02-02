Delhi Police gets Rs 7,881 crore in this year’s budget

The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 7,881.77 crore in the Budget 2019-20, an increase of 6.40% from the budget outlay in the last fiscal.

Advertising

Of the total amount allotted, Rs 7,334.28 has been earmarked for the Revenue Section, which comprises the Administrative Section, the Road Safety Cell and the Development and Communication Network.

The amount saw a 7.99% increase from the last budget outlay of Rs 6,791.60 crore.

For police infrastructure, which comprises office and residential building projects, Rs 384.86 crore has been allocated, a decline from last year’s Rs 460.95 crore.

Advertising

Rs 162.63 crore has been allocated for other expenses, including procurement of motor vehicles, machinery and equipment, signals and blinkers as well as the Intelligent Traffic Management System.