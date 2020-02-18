Delhi Police gets new song, composed by officer

The new song is 4 minutes long and has a video. The new song is 4 minutes long and has a video.

At the 73rd Raising Day ceremony on Sunday, Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik released the official song of the force — ‘Abhimaan Mera’ — while rewarding 75 personnel for their exemplary service. This will replace the old police song, which was composed in 1990.

The old song was a minute long and had few lyrics, said police, while the new song is four minutes long and has a video.

Police said the song was written two years ago by Assistant Commissioner of Police at EOW Anil Samota. “I have always been fond of writing poems. Three years ago, when I was posted at Samaypur Badli, I wrote a poem on the police force and that song is still displayed at the police station. When the seniors were looking for a new police song, I pitched ‘Abhimaan Mera’ and it was selected. The motivation behind it was to establish a connect between the public and the police,” he told The Indian Express.

For the next year and a half, Samota and other officers improved the lyrics and the video was created.

Additional PRO Anil Mittal said, “The video shows the various duties performed by Delhi Police personnel. Focusing on public cooperation and hard work — the lyrics of the song imbue vigour and encouragement with a sense of pride amongst the force.”

Police said the music was composed by artists Sumit Choudhary and Sonu Thukral and the video edited by media company BKT International. Punjabi singer Kunal Aggrawal is the voice behind the song.

While some portions of the video feature actors playing the role of criminals or citizens in need of help, others capture security arrangements on streets and at events as well as the police parade on Republic Day.

