Delhi Police arrest gangster accused of killing kabaddi player, Congress leaders

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a gangster who’s accused of killing an international kabaddi player and two politicians.

The accused, Vikas Dahiya (30), had been on the run for over three years and was arrested near the DND flyover, the police said on Monday. Manishi Chandra, DCP (Special Cell), said, “Our teams were looking for Dahiya as he’s involved in over six murder cases, and also for other offences involving shooting and robbery. He has also allegedly killed Sandeep Nangal Ambian in Punjab this year.”

Ambian was a British-Indian kabaddi player and represented both countries in international tournaments. He was shot dead while he was watching a kabaddi match at a local stadium.

The cops said that Dahiya is a member of the Lucky Patial-Bambiha gang and is involved in crimes across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. “He is one of the men who allegedly assassinated Haryana state Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary outside a gym in Faridabad in 2019. After the crime, Dahiya fled and has been on the run. Last year, he allegedly killed Youth Congress president Sukhmeet Singh in Punjab,” the DCP added.

The police, to date, have noted Dahiya’s involvement in 11 criminal cases. Around 12 of his associates were arrested last month from Haryana and Punjab by the Special Cell.