‘Girl raped on moving bus tried to escape, but dragged back’: Cops

Delhi Police has written to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) seeking an expedited examination of biological samples collected from a sleeper bus in which a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Greater Noida, as investigators prepare to pursue the case in a fast-track court, The Indian Express has learnt.

The samples, including hair strands, are expected to be examined for DNA evidence, sources said. The two accused – the driver and conductor of the bus – have also undergone medical examination.

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday said it has issued notices to the police commissioners of Delhi and Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the alleged gangrape. It has sought a report from the police in two weeks.