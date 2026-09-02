‘Girl raped on moving bus tried to escape, but dragged back’: Cops

Police investigation so far has indicated that the alleged sexual assault took place in Noida, inside the moving the bus.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 07:40 PM IST
The suspected sleeper bus after a 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside it, in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area.The suspected sleeper bus after a 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside it, in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area. (Special arrangement photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi Police has written to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) seeking an expedited examination of biological samples collected from a sleeper bus in which a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Greater Noida, as investigators prepare to pursue the case in a fast-track court, The Indian Express has learnt.

The samples, including hair strands, are expected to be examined for DNA evidence, sources said. The two accused – the driver and conductor of the bus – have also undergone medical examination.

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday said it has issued notices to the police commissioners of Delhi and Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the alleged gangrape. It has sought a report from the police in two weeks.

Story continues below this ad

The incident took place on August 4 after the girl, who had travelled from Mainpuri, boarded the bus at Greater Noida. She was trying to reach her uncle’s house in Noida, and was unfamiliar with the area, police said.

Potential red flags raised by the bus' journey through Noida, Delhi Potential red flags raised by the bus’ journey through Noida, Delhi

According to her statement to police, she was waiting amid heavy rain when the bus stopped near her. After she told the men inside that she wanted to go to Noida, she was allegedly told that the bus was headed in that direction. She then boarded the bus.

However, when she realised that there were no other passengers inside, she attempted to get off. The conductor allegedly pulled her back into the bus, following which it continued its journey towards Delhi.

Also Read | Bus on which girl was raped had 11 challans, no CCTV but still allowed to run

Police investigation so far has indicated that the alleged sexual assault took place in Noida, inside the moving the bus. The girl has alleged that the driver and conductor took turns sexually assaulting her and threatened her with dire consequences if she resisted.

Story continues below this ad

The bus subsequently travelled towards Delhi, where the girl was allegedly abandoned.

The two accused were arrested within four hours after the incident was reported, police said. The bus was also seized for forensic examination.

The bus travelled through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Ring Road, and passed through major entry and exit points between Noida and Delhi. A sketch of the route the bus took

“Hair and other biological samples were found inside the vehicle, which have been sent for examination. We are seeking an early report to complete the probe and prepare for trial,” a source in the police said.

The investigation has also flagged several safety and regulatory lapses involving the bus.

Story continues below this ad

The Indian Express had reported that the vehicle had 11 pending traffic challans, including those relating to retroreflective tape, speed-limit devices, permits and prescribed speed limits. Seven of the challans were issued in July. Also, the bus had a defunct CCTV camera and heavy curtains covering its windows, restricting visibility into the passenger compartment from outside.

It had travelled through stretches connecting Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi without being stopped for a safety or compliance check.

Police said they are examining whether mandated safety systems, including GPS or vehicle-tracking mechanisms and panic buttons, were installed and functional at the time of the incident, and whether any alerts or location data were generated during the journey.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments