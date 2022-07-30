scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Delhi: 4 men, including Afghan national, held with heroin worth Rs 130 crore

During questioning, one of the accused allegedly disclosed that he is part of an international drug trafficking syndicate and operates at the behest of his associates in Afghanistan

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 9:33:15 am
The initial police investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly procuring heroin from a notorious Afghanistan-based drug supplier. (File Photo)

The Delhi Police has arrested four persons, including an Afghan national, and recovered from their possession over 21 kg of heroin worth Rs 130 crore. The initial police investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly procuring heroin from a notorious Afghanistan-based drug supplier.

DCP (Crime) K P S Malhotra said the accused have been identified as Parvej Alam, Naseem Barkazy, Shami Kumar and Rajat Gupta. “During the investigation, the police got a tip-off, laid a trap and apprehended Barkazy, an Afghan national, from Karkardooma. Three kilograms of fine quality heroin were recovered from his possession,” DCP Malhotra said.

During questioning, Barkazy allegedly disclosed that he is part of an international drug trafficking syndicate and operates at the behest of his associates in Afghanistan. “Barkazy also disclosed that his associate, Alam, helps him in manufacturing and mixing of heroin. A raid was conducted in Bhajanpura and a total of 7.4 kg heroin and Rs 1.25 lakh cash were recovered from Alam’s possession,” the DCP added.

During the investigation, it was revealed that their nexus was spread across the country and had deep roots in Punjab. “One of their associates, Kumar, had recently received a consignment of heroin for further distribution in Punjab. A raid was conducted in Mahavir Nagar, Dabri and a total of 11 kg of heroin and precursor (mixing chemicals), and Rs 22 lakh in cash were recovered from his possession,” he said.

DCP Malhotra added, “Kumar further disclosed that the finances are being managed by Rajat Gupta, following which Gupta was nabbed… It was revealed that they are members of an international drug trafficking syndicate, and the major source of supply is from Afghanistan, where opium is cultivated. They used to communicate via WhatsApp and other voice over internet protocol (VOIP) applications. Opium, in liquid form, was trafficked through various routes (air and sea) and received by the Afghan national.”

“Alam… processed the liquid opium and converted it into powder form. After processing, it is distributed in Punjab, Delhi and other states through their couriers/distributors spread across the nation. Alam was previously arrested under the NDPS Act and, during his time in jail, he came in touch with some Afghan nationals and started working with them,” an officer said.

