Delhi Police forms STF to investigate paper leaks, public exam offences 

Delhi Police personnel guard at Jantar Mantar during the ongoing protest over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

In a bid to strengthen probe into alleged irregularities in the conduct of public examinations, the Delhi Police on Friday constituted a Special Task Force (STF) within its Crime Branch to investigate paper leaks and other offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, officers said.

The development comes amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) conducting protests across the country to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhanover the alleged NEET paper leak.

According to a statement issued by Delhi Police on Friday, the STF has been constituted with the approval of the Commissioner of Police and will conduct investigations into offences related to public examinations conducted by agencies including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), National Testing Agency (NTA) and recruitment examinations conducted by Central Government ministries and departments, besides any other authority notified by the Centre.