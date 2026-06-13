Delhi Police chief orders traffic DCPs to hold foot patrols during weekend

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has ordered district and traffic DCPs to conduct joint foot patrols on weekends and additional weekdays to improve visible policing, address traffic bottlenecks, remove encroachments and strengthen public engagement across the capital. (File Photo)

To strengthen visible policing by deploying officers and marked vehicles in public spaces while also addressing traffic bottlenecks at the ground level, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has directed district and traffic DCPs (deputy commissioner of police) to carry out joint foot patrols every Saturday and Sunday, and on two additional days each week from 5 pm to 8 pm.

According to a circular issued by Golchha on Thursday, the exercise is intended to improve direct public interaction, regulate traffic, remove temporary obstructions and encroachments, and address local issues in a time-bound manner.

A weekly compliance report is to be submitted every Monday by each district and traffic unit to the concerned Special CPs, along with photographs and videography of the exercise. “Any lapse in compliance, casual approach, non-participation of supervisory officers, or failure to submit reports on time will be viewed seriously,” the circular said.

An official said Golchha issued the circular after Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu recently directed that such a drive be initiated and also to hold ‘Thana Divas – Jan Sunwai’, an initiative, as part of which, grievances of people are heard and redressed at police stations.