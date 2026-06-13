Delhi Police chief orders traffic DCPs to hold foot patrols during weekend

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has ordered district and traffic DCPs to conduct joint foot patrols on weekends and additional weekdays to improve visible policing, address traffic bottlenecks, remove encroachments and strengthen public engagement across the capital. (File Photo)
To strengthen visible policing by deploying officers and marked vehicles in public spaces while also addressing traffic bottlenecks at the ground level, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has directed district and traffic DCPs (deputy commissioner of police) to carry out joint foot patrols every Saturday and Sunday, and on two additional days each week from 5 pm to 8 pm.
According to a circular issued by Golchha on Thursday, the exercise is intended to improve direct public interaction, regulate traffic, remove temporary obstructions and encroachments, and address local issues in a time-bound manner.
A weekly compliance report is to be submitted every Monday by each district and traffic unit to the concerned Special CPs, along with photographs and videography of the exercise. “Any lapse in compliance, casual approach, non-participation of supervisory officers, or failure to submit reports on time will be viewed seriously,” the circular said.
An official said Golchha issued the circular after Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu recently directed that such a drive be initiated and also to hold ‘Thana Divas – Jan Sunwai’, an initiative, as part of which, grievances of people are heard and redressed at police stations.
According to the circular, the patrols will be conducted by district-level field officers and traffic officers, with the two additional DCPs to be decided by the concerned DCPs in consultation with their concerned JCP (joint commissioner of police) of ranges.
It added that during the designated period, DCPs, Additional DCPs, and ACPs (assistant commissioner of police) from district police and traffic police are expected to remain in the field and treat the exercise as a compulsory field duty, rather than a routine formality.
The objective, the circular noted, is to ensure direct supervision and immediate corrective action on the ground.
During the foot patrols, officers have been asked to interact with traders, resident welfare associations (RWA), Market Welfare Associations (MWA), residents and members of the public; identify and remove temporary encroachments and general obstructions; address traffic bottlenecks and ensure smooth vehicular movement and inspect vulnerable points, public places, markets and congestion-prone stretches.
Golchha has directed all district DCPs to consult the concerned DCP (Traffic) and prepare a weekly joint patrolling plan. “A separate record should be maintained for each exercise, including the date and time of patrolling, names and ranks of officers present, area and route covered, MWAs and RWAs contacted, legal action taken, encroachments removed, action against illegal parking, and traffic bottlenecks identified,” the circular said.
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It was also directed that as far as possible, no office work, meetings, conferences, or indoor reviews should be scheduled during this period so that officers can devote the time exclusively to field presence.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More