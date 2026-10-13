Delhi Police files 2 FIRs over INDIA Bloc march, ‘barricade damage’

Thousands of supporters marched from Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court of India to press for the removal of the CEC and the scrapping of the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs over Monday’s INDIA Bloc protest march in Central Delhi, citing that it was held without permission and that barricades were damaged with a truck. The march was held to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The FIRs were registered at Barakhamba Road and Tilak Marg police stations.

The Congress-led “Chalo Delhi” protest witnessed a major show of Opposition unity, with almost the entire top leadership of the INDIA Bloc participating. Those present included Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI(M) leader M A Baby.