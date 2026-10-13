Delhi Police files 2 FIRs over INDIA Bloc march, ‘barricade damage’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs over Monday’s INDIA Bloc protest march in Central Delhi, citing that it was held without permission and that barricades were damaged with a truck. The march was held to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The FIRs were registered at Barakhamba Road and Tilak Marg police stations.
The Congress-led “Chalo Delhi” protest witnessed a major show of Opposition unity, with almost the entire top leadership of the INDIA Bloc participating. Those present included Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI(M) leader M A Baby.
Thousands of supporters marched from Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court of India to press for the removal of the CEC and the scrapping of the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Senior Opposition leaders who participated in the march also jointly filed a petition in the Supreme Court, raising these issues.
Monday’s march followed days of street protests, first by the Opposition and then, on Saturday, by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). During the CJP protest, the Delhi Police detained thousands of people who had taken to the streets.
The march also came after an unsuccessful attempt by Opposition leaders to meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to raise concerns over the government’s crackdown following their meeting with President Droupadi Murmu last week.
Over the past 10 days, the Delhi Police has registered more than two dozen FIRs at various police stations in central Delhi in connection with protests, violence and alleged violations of prohibitory orders. During the October 10 protest, the police also arrested more than 20 people, who were later granted bail.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram