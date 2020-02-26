Delhi violence: Police, fire service helpline numbers you should know

The death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi has risen to 20 Wednesday, with at least 250 people being injured, many of them grievously. Most of the victims, including a Head Constable, died of bullet injuries. For three days starting Sunday, the national capital witnessed violence with groups of men roaming parts of northeast Delhi with rods and sticks, setting ablaze houses and shops owned by Muslims.
Here are the helpline numbers citizens can contact in case of emergency.
Details of victims
Any person desirous of knowing the details of victims may contact the following officers:
1. Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Gajender Singh, 9818120026
2. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Yogender Singh, 7982756328
3. Maulana Azad Hospital, Sub-Inspector Yogender Singh, 7982756328
4. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Devender Singh, 981813342
5 Al-Hind Hospital, Narender Rana, 9868738042
Fire service helpline
Under the Laxmi Nagar division, there are five fire stations – Laxmi Nagar, Mandawali Mayur Vihar, Gharoli Chand Cinema, Mayur Vihar District center and Dallupura. For any assistance regarding the Laxmi Nagar division, citizens can contact ADO RK Yadav at 011-22531311 or 9868708463.
Under the Shahdara division, there are four fire stations – Shahdara, CBD Shahdara, Geeta Colony and Shastri Park. For any fire emergency assistance, citizens can contact ADO Nagender Singh at 9868882111.
Under the Tahirpur division, there are two fire stations – Gokulpuri and Tahirpur. For any fire emergency assistance, citizens can contact Vijay Bhadur, ADO, at 011-22594700 9868108272.
Laxmi Nagar Fire Station can be contacted at 011-22530717 and helpline number for Fire Control Room is 101.
The director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, can be contacted at 011-23414000 or director.dlfire@nic.in.
Delhi Police helpline
Delhi Police has a single emergency number which is 112. Other helpline numbers are given below.
|PCR
|100 (24X7) (Toll Free)
|Eyes and Ears
|1090 (Toll Free)
|Women in distress
|1091
|Special Cell (North-Eastern States)
|1093
|Missing Persons
|1094, 23241210
|Traffic
|1095, 25844444
|Vigilance (Anti Corruption Helpline )
|1064
|For uploading Audio and Video Clips
|9910641064
For East district, following are the numbers of police stations
|Office/Police Station
|Telephone No.
|A. DCP-I / EAST
|+91-11-22232103, 22232183
|A. DCP-II / EAST
|+91-11-22232104
|ACP/PG / Cell
|+91-11-22232051
|ACP / CAW Cell
|+91-11-22232180
|ACP / DIU
|+91-11-22232116
|ACP Gandhi Nagar
|+91-11-22513088, 6723
|PS Gandhi Nagar
|+91-11-22513088, 6723
|PS Geeta Colony
|+91-11-22506665, 22508164
|PS Krishna Nagar
|+91-11-22093224, 22093887
|ACP Vivek Vihar
|+91-11-22093224, 22093887
|PS Vivek Vihar
|+91-11-22093224, 22093887
|PS Anand Vihar
|+91-11-22384200
|PS Farash Bazar
|+91-11-22303600, 22305868
|ACP Preet Vihar
|+91-11-22524433, Ext 6731
|PS Preet Vihar
|+91-11-22013655, 22509966
|PS Shakarpur
|+91-11-22542992, 22542441
|PS Jagat Puri
|+91-11-22420362, 22420363
|PS Madhuban
|+91-11-22434977, 22434981, 22434983
|ACP Kalyan Puri
|+91-11-22777512, Ext 6744
|PS Kalyan Puri
|+91-11-22772287, 22772251
|PS New Ashok Nagar
|+91-11-22716080, 22715352, 22715080
|PS Mayur Vihar
|+91-11-22710335, 22710048
|PS Gazipur
|+91-11-22610068, 22610094, 22610100
|ACP Madhu Vihar
|+91-11-22773000, 22776000
|PS Madhu Vihar
|+91-11-22732426, 22732429
|PS Mandawali
|+91-11-22720808, 22720809
|PS Pandav Nagar
|+91-11-22780090, 22780080
