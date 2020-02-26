Delhi violence: Police, fire service helpline numbers you should know

Police patrol a riot-affected area in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo) Police patrol a riot-affected area in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi has risen to 20 Wednesday, with at least 250 people being injured, many of them grievously. Most of the victims, including a Head Constable, died of bullet injuries. For three days starting Sunday, the national capital witnessed violence with groups of men roaming parts of northeast Delhi with rods and sticks, setting ablaze houses and shops owned by Muslims.

Here are the helpline numbers citizens can contact in case of emergency.

Details of victims

Any person desirous of knowing the details of victims may contact the following officers:

1. Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Gajender Singh, 9818120026

2. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Yogender Singh, 7982756328

3. Maulana Azad Hospital, Sub-Inspector Yogender Singh, 7982756328

4. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Devender Singh, 981813342

5 Al-Hind Hospital, Narender Rana, 9868738042

Fire service helpline

Under the Laxmi Nagar division, there are five fire stations – Laxmi Nagar, Mandawali Mayur Vihar, Gharoli Chand Cinema, Mayur Vihar District center and Dallupura. For any assistance regarding the Laxmi Nagar division, citizens can contact ADO RK Yadav at 011-22531311 or 9868708463.

Under the Shahdara division, there are four fire stations – Shahdara, CBD Shahdara, Geeta Colony and Shastri Park. For any fire emergency assistance, citizens can contact ADO Nagender Singh at 9868882111.

Under the Tahirpur division, there are two fire stations – Gokulpuri and Tahirpur. For any fire emergency assistance, citizens can contact Vijay Bhadur, ADO, at 011-22594700 9868108272.

Laxmi Nagar Fire Station can be contacted at 011-22530717 and helpline number for Fire Control Room is 101.

The director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, can be contacted at 011-23414000 or director.dlfire@nic.in.

Delhi Police helpline

Delhi Police has a single emergency number which is 112. Other helpline numbers are given below.

PCR 100 (24X7) (Toll Free) Eyes and Ears 1090 (Toll Free) Women in distress 1091 Special Cell (North-Eastern States) 1093 Missing Persons 1094, 23241210 Traffic 1095, 25844444 Vigilance (Anti Corruption Helpline ) 1064 For uploading Audio and Video Clips 9910641064

For East district, following are the numbers of police stations

Office/Police Station Telephone No. A. DCP-I / EAST +91-11-22232103, 22232183 A. DCP-II / EAST +91-11-22232104 ACP/PG / Cell +91-11-22232051 ACP / CAW Cell +91-11-22232180 ACP / DIU +91-11-22232116 ACP Gandhi Nagar +91-11-22513088, 6723 PS Gandhi Nagar +91-11-22513088, 6723 PS Geeta Colony +91-11-22506665, 22508164 PS Krishna Nagar +91-11-22093224, 22093887 ACP Vivek Vihar +91-11-22093224, 22093887 PS Vivek Vihar +91-11-22093224, 22093887 PS Anand Vihar +91-11-22384200 PS Farash Bazar +91-11-22303600, 22305868 ACP Preet Vihar +91-11-22524433, Ext 6731 PS Preet Vihar +91-11-22013655, 22509966 PS Shakarpur +91-11-22542992, 22542441 PS Jagat Puri +91-11-22420362, 22420363 PS Madhuban +91-11-22434977, 22434981, 22434983 ACP Kalyan Puri +91-11-22777512, Ext 6744 PS Kalyan Puri +91-11-22772287, 22772251 PS New Ashok Nagar +91-11-22716080, 22715352, 22715080 PS Mayur Vihar +91-11-22710335, 22710048 PS Gazipur +91-11-22610068, 22610094, 22610100 ACP Madhu Vihar +91-11-22773000, 22776000 PS Madhu Vihar +91-11-22732426, 22732429 PS Mandawali +91-11-22720808, 22720809 PS Pandav Nagar +91-11-22780090, 22780080

