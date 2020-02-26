Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Must Read

Delhi violence: Police, fire service helpline numbers you should know

For three days starting Sunday, the national capital witnessed violence with groups of men roaming parts of northeast Delhi with rods and sticks, setting ablaze houses and shops owned by Muslims. Here is a list of helpline numbers where citizens can contact in case of emergency.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 26, 2020 2:13:43 pm
Delhi violence: Police and fire service helpline numbers Police patrol a riot-affected area in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi has risen to 20 Wednesday, with at least 250 people being injured, many of them grievously. Most of the victims, including a Head Constable, died of bullet injuries. For three days starting Sunday, the national capital witnessed violence with groups of men roaming parts of northeast Delhi with rods and sticks, setting ablaze houses and shops owned by Muslims.

Here are the helpline numbers citizens can contact in case of emergency.

Details of victims

Any person desirous of knowing the details of victims may contact the following officers:

1. Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Gajender Singh, 9818120026

2. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Yogender Singh, 7982756328

3. Maulana Azad Hospital, Sub-Inspector Yogender Singh, 7982756328

4. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Devender Singh, 981813342

5 Al-Hind Hospital, Narender Rana, 9868738042

Fire service helpline

Under the Laxmi Nagar division, there are five fire stations – Laxmi Nagar, Mandawali Mayur Vihar, Gharoli Chand Cinema, Mayur Vihar District center and Dallupura. For any assistance regarding the Laxmi Nagar division, citizens can contact ADO RK Yadav at 011-22531311 or 9868708463.

Under the Shahdara division, there are four fire stations – Shahdara, CBD Shahdara, Geeta Colony and Shastri Park. For any fire emergency assistance, citizens can contact ADO Nagender Singh at 9868882111.

Under the Tahirpur division, there are two fire stations – Gokulpuri and Tahirpur. For any fire emergency assistance, citizens can contact Vijay Bhadur, ADO, at 011-22594700 9868108272.

Laxmi Nagar Fire Station can be contacted at 011-22530717 and helpline number for Fire Control Room is 101.

The director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, can be contacted at 011-23414000 or director.dlfire@nic.in.

Delhi Police helpline

Delhi Police has a single emergency number which is 112. Other helpline numbers are given below.

PCR 100 (24X7) (Toll Free)
Eyes and Ears 1090 (Toll Free)
Women in distress 1091
Special Cell (North-Eastern States) 1093
Missing Persons 1094, 23241210
Traffic 1095, 25844444
Vigilance  (Anti Corruption Helpline ) 1064
For uploading Audio and Video Clips 9910641064

For East district, following are the numbers of police stations

Office/Police Station Telephone No.
A. DCP-I / EAST +91-11-22232103, 22232183
A. DCP-II / EAST +91-11-22232104
ACP/PG / Cell +91-11-22232051
ACP / CAW Cell +91-11-22232180
ACP / DIU +91-11-22232116
ACP Gandhi Nagar +91-11-22513088, 6723
PS Gandhi Nagar +91-11-22513088, 6723
PS Geeta Colony +91-11-22506665, 22508164
PS Krishna Nagar +91-11-22093224, 22093887
ACP Vivek Vihar +91-11-22093224, 22093887
PS Vivek Vihar +91-11-22093224, 22093887
PS Anand Vihar +91-11-22384200
PS Farash Bazar +91-11-22303600, 22305868
ACP Preet Vihar +91-11-22524433, Ext 6731
PS Preet Vihar +91-11-22013655, 22509966
PS Shakarpur +91-11-22542992, 22542441
PS Jagat Puri +91-11-22420362, 22420363
PS Madhuban +91-11-22434977, 22434981, 22434983
ACP Kalyan Puri +91-11-22777512, Ext 6744
PS Kalyan Puri +91-11-22772287, 22772251
PS New Ashok Nagar +91-11-22716080, 22715352, 22715080
PS Mayur Vihar +91-11-22710335, 22710048
PS Gazipur +91-11-22610068, 22610094, 22610100
ACP Madhu Vihar +91-11-22773000, 22776000
PS Madhu Vihar +91-11-22732426, 22732429
PS Mandawali +91-11-22720808, 22720809
PS Pandav Nagar +91-11-22780090, 22780080

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement