Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Delhi Police lodge FIR against social media accounts over lewd comments about daughters of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

The FIR comes after the Delhi Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and identified at least six social media accounts who were making obscene comments on Twitter

The Delhi Commission for Women had issued a notice to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR over comments being made about MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's daughters. (File Photo)
The Delhi Police’s IFSO unit has lodged a case against at least six social media accounts for posting lewd comments about the daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni on Twitter, officers said.

The FIR comes after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo motu cognisance of the matter and identified at least six social media accounts who were making obscene comments on the platform against the cricketers’ two and seven-year-old daughters.

The DCW had issued a notice to the Police to lodge an FIR over the matter.

The FIR read: “Based on the comments of the complaint and enquiry conducted so far, a prima facie offence under section 67B(d) (Punishment for publishing and transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act is made out.”

Senior police officers said that a notice is being issued to the identified social media users and further legal action will be accordingly initiated against them.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 13:35 IST
