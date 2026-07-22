Delhi Police probe assault on RAF personnel by ‘CJP protesters’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police registered an FIR after personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were allegedly assaulted by protesters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar late Tuesday.
A senior police officer said the First Information Report was registered against unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of assaulting public servants.
The police said the incident occurred around 10 pm at the intersection of Tolstoy Marg and Parliament Street while RAF personnel were changing shifts. According to the police, a “group of protesters” was shouting slogans and standing at the intersection when a few RAF personnel attempted to cross the road.
A 35-second video circulating on social media shows two RAF personnel being attacked by a crowd. One officer falls on the road and is kicked and punched by several people before others intervene and pull him to safety.
The injured personnel were taken to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, the police said.
Previous FIRs
The incident came a day after clashes erupted during a CJP protest march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. The Delhi Police have so far registered nine FIRs in connection with Monday’s violence.
Of the nine FIRs registered over Monday’s violence, three were lodged at Parliament Street Police Station, three at Connaught Place Police Station, and one each at Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, and Kartavya Path police stations.
The cases were registered against unidentified persons under sections related to rioting, damage to public and private property, and assaulting public servants. Around 70 protesters were detained during Monday’s clashes but were released later the same day.
The police said no arrests have been made so far.
Investigators are examining whether Monday’s violence was part of a larger conspiracy, with the Special Cell and Crime Branch assisting local police in the investigation.
Security has been tightened around the protest site at Jantar Mantar and officers have been instructed to exercise restraint and avoid confrontation with demonstrators, a senior police officer said.
Besides the Delhi Police, about 12 companies of paramilitary forces, including RAF, have been deployed around Jantar Mantar to maintain law and order.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram