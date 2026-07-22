Delhi Police probe assault on RAF personnel by ‘CJP protesters’

The Delhi Police said the incident occurred around 10 pm at the intersection of Tolstoy Marg and Parliament Street while RAF personnel were changing shifts. (Video grab enhanced using AI)

The Delhi Police registered an FIR after personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were allegedly assaulted by protesters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar late Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the First Information Report was registered against unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of assaulting public servants.

The police said the incident occurred around 10 pm at the intersection of Tolstoy Marg and Parliament Street while RAF personnel were changing shifts. According to the police, a “group of protesters” was shouting slogans and standing at the intersection when a few RAF personnel attempted to cross the road.