Delhi Police register FIR to probe NDRF twitter account hack

Days after the official Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was allegedly hacked, the IT cell of the force has registered an FIR with the Delhi Police and asked them to take legal action against those responsible.

According to the police, the handle “@NDRFHQ” posted some random messages on January 22 and the already published messages were not loading. However, the official display photo and bio of the federal force was visible.

The complainant, Satyaveer Yadav, who is posted with the IT cell of NDRF, told the police in his complaint that the official Twitter account of the force was hacked at around 10.45 pm on January 22. “We found that the profile picture and display name of the handle ‘@NDRFHQ’ were changed by the cyber attacker. We also noticed that within 2-3minutes, the password, display name and display picture were changed/restored,” Yadav stated in his complaint.

He added, “It seems that the cyber-attack was noticed by the Twitter authorities themselves as they temporarily froze the account. Later, the process of regaining control of the account had been initiated by Twitter and they sought the authentication details through the registered mail. All the details have been provided to Twitter support and they are processing it as per their standard norms.”

Yadav further informed that the account “looked safe now as no unwanted content was available”.