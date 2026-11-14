Amid political slugfest over ‘dead fish’ in Yamuna, Delhi Police file FIR

Amid a political row between the BJP-led Delhi government and AAP over purported social media videos of dead fish floating in Yamuna near Northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the incident, officers said on Saturday. The cause of the deaths is yet to be established, police said.

Following a complaint by the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, an FIR was registered at Wazirabad police station under sections 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the public peace), and 240 (giving false information regarding a committed offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officers said.