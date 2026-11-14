Amid political slugfest over ‘dead fish’ in Yamuna, Delhi Police file FIR

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
Amid a political row between the BJP-led Delhi government and AAP over purported social media videos of dead fish floating in Yamuna near Northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the incident, officers said on Saturday. The cause of the deaths is yet to be established, police said.
Following a complaint by the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, an FIR was registered at Wazirabad police station under sections 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the public peace), and 240 (giving false information regarding a committed offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officers said.
Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Niharika Bhatt said, “North District Police received a complaint about dead fish found in the Yamuna River. The complaint was made by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. On this complaint, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Wazirabad under sections 353, 352 and 240 of the BNS. Further investigation is in progress to establish the facts.”
The development comes two days after purported videos showing large numbers of dead fish floating in the river near Sonia Vihar surfaced on social media, raising concerns over possible contamination of the Yamuna.
The incident has also triggered a political exchange, with Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma accusing the AAP of allegedly dumping dead fish into the river to malign the BJP government and its efforts to clean the Yamuna. The AAP has rejected the allegations and questioned the government’s claims about cleaning the river.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has also approached the police over social media claims alleging chemical discharge into the Yamuna, seeking action against unidentified persons allegedly spreading misinformation.
The latest incident comes less than a month after thousands of dead fish were found along the Yamuna banks near Burari in North Delhi.
The incident also comes ahead of Chhath Puja when thousands of devotees are expected to visit the Yamuna ghats on November 15 and 16 to offer prayers.