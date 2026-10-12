Congress MP booked after JNU students allege sexual harassment

JNU had dismissed Professor Akoijam of the School of Social Sciences following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readOct 12, 2026 01:21 PM IST
Akoijam, an MP from Inner Manipur, was a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for the Studies of Social Systems. (File Photo)Akoijam, an MP from Inner Manipur, was a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for the Studies of Social Systems. (File Photo)
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Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor, over allegations of sexual harassment at the varsity.

Last Friday, JNU had dismissed Professor Akoijam of the School of Social Sciences following an inquiry by the university’s internal committee into the allegations.

Akoijam is the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur. Officials said that around 10-12 students from the Centre for Study of Social Systems had filed a sexual harassment complaint against him.

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The FIR, dated October 11, was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station under charges of sexual harassment, making sexually coloured remarks, and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, on a complaint by JNU’s Chief Security Officer. The FIR names Akoijam in connection with the allegations; police said the investigation is underway.

It follows a communication the same day from JNU’s Chief Security Officer to the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj North, forwarding documents submitted by the university’s Internal Committee and requesting legal action.

Also Read | JNU sacks Congress MP as professor after 11 students allege sexual harassment

What the Internal Committee report says

As per the FIR, the university’s Internal Committee assessed the allegations after examining complainants’ accounts, witness statements, defence witnesses and other material on record.

The letter from the JNU official flagged the committee’s cumulative assessment, which stated that it does not consider the above incident in ‘isolation’, but ‘a recurring pattern of inappropriate personal interaction, sexually suggestive conduct, and unwelcome physical contact’.

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The committee’s assessment, as cited in the communication, also referred to an “intimidating and hostile learning environment” and “inadequate professional boundaries in interactions with female students”.

As per the FIR, the alleged incidents took place between July 2025 and May 2026 at the Centre for Studies of Social System, School of Social Sciences, JNU, and other places.

It comes amid a political controversy surrounding the case, with the BJP Mahila Morcha protesting against Akoijam in Delhi.

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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