Congress MP booked after JNU students allege sexual harassment

Akoijam, an MP from Inner Manipur, was a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for the Studies of Social Systems. (File Photo)

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor, over allegations of sexual harassment at the varsity.

Last Friday, JNU had dismissed Professor Akoijam of the School of Social Sciences following an inquiry by the university’s internal committee into the allegations.

Akoijam is the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur. Officials said that around 10-12 students from the Centre for Study of Social Systems had filed a sexual harassment complaint against him.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The FIR, dated October 11, was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station under charges of sexual harassment, making sexually coloured remarks, and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, on a complaint by JNU’s Chief Security Officer. The FIR names Akoijam in connection with the allegations; police said the investigation is underway.