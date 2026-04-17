FIR filed against counting staff over ‘tampering’ of ballots in elections to Bar Council of Delhi

Delhi Police have filed an FIR for forgery and conspiracy after a counting staff member was allegedly caught tampering with second-preference votes to benefit a specific candidate during the Bar Council of Delhi election count. (File photo)

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a counting staff over alleged tampering of ballots in the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) elections, officers said Thursday.

As per the FIR, filed under BNS sections 318 (forgery) and 340 (forgery of documents), the issue came to light on Wednesday during a process of elimination of ballots. “The elimination process started on 13th April 2026 and today i.e. on 15th April 2026 … during the elimination of the 80th Candidate… Ballot No. 17, it was observed that there are many ballots in which the next best preference i.e. second preference has been manipulated and fresh second preference has been written in favour of Ballot No. 132…,” it read.