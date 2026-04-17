FIR filed against counting staff over ‘tampering’ of ballots in elections to Bar Council of Delhi

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The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a counting staff over alleged tampering of ballots in the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) elections, officers said Thursday.
As per the FIR, filed under BNS sections 318 (forgery) and 340 (forgery of documents), the issue came to light on Wednesday during a process of elimination of ballots. “The elimination process started on 13th April 2026 and today i.e. on 15th April 2026 … during the elimination of the 80th Candidate… Ballot No. 17, it was observed that there are many ballots in which the next best preference i.e. second preference has been manipulated and fresh second preference has been written in favour of Ballot No. 132…,” it read.
The process of counting in the BCD elections is conducted through a preferential system and after the first preference votes are counted, candidates who get the least number of votes are eliminated. Each candidate is assigned a number, which are written on ballots by members when they cast votes.
The FIR alleges that the ballots were tampered with by changing the number on them.
“It is relevant to mention that this sequence has been repeated in many ballots by putting digit ‘1’ in front of the digit ‘2’ and making it appear as ‘12’ and thereafter marking digit ‘2’ in front of Ballot No. 132, thereby causing wrongful loss to the candidate, in whose favour the second preference was actually exercised by the Voter and caused wrongful gain to Ballot No. 132 … in whose favour manipulation /fabrication/forgery has been done on the ballot papers, which are valuable security, creating a vested right in getting elected as Member of the Bar Council of Delhi, which is a statutory body,” the FIR also stated.
The Election Committee subsequently conducted an internal inquiry into the alleged manipulation, and foundthat a member of the counting staff was involved, the FIR mentioned.
BCD sources said that the Election Committee held a meeting with candidates and it was decided that candidates will be allowed to submit their grievances in writing by Friday and the counting will only resume Monday.
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