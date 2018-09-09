Delhi: Police find more success in solving heinous crimes

According to Delhi Police data, last year, 40,972 incident of motor vehicle thefts were reported in the capital, of which, 6,894 or 16.82% were solved. Till July 15 this year, 16.2% of the 23,770 reported cases were solved. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) According to Delhi Police data, last year, 40,972 incident of motor vehicle thefts were reported in the capital, of which, 6,894 or 16.82% were solved. Till July 15 this year, 16.2% of the 23,770 reported cases were solved. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Even as the percentage of heinous crimes — from rape to murder — solved by the Delhi Police increased between 2015 and 2017, non-heinous crimes such as motor vehicle thefts as well as thefts from home continue to be the Achilles heel for officers, with only a quarter of the cases being solved.

According to Delhi Police data, last year, 40,972 incident of motor vehicle thefts were reported in the capital, of which, 6,894 or 16.82% were solved. Till July 15 this year, 16.2% of the 23,770 reported cases were solved.

The same problem persists in cases of house theft and burglary, where 25% and 29% of the cases respectively were solved last year, and 24.6% and 27% of the cases were solved July 15 this year. According to the data, 2,249 cases of house theft and 2,323 cases of burglary were reported till July 15, 2018.

Police chief Amulya Patnaik, when contacted, said they are “working hard to curb non-heinous crimes”, which also include extortion, snatching and molestation.

When it comes to the ‘molestation’ category under the non-heinous section, police solved 74.3% of the 1,780 crimes reported till July 15.

Patnaik added: “As compared to past years, we have solved more heinous and non-heinous crimes. Strategies are being discussed to incorporate community policing to curb auto lifting.” Recently, the L-G had also flagged concerns over motor vehicle thefts.

Police have found more success in solving heinous crimes, which include murder, kidnapping and rape. For instance, in cases of murder, the percentage of crimes solved went from 75.3% in 2015 to 77.46% in 2016 and 86.44 % in 2017. For rape, the figures for the three years stood at 82.8%, 86.5% and 91.2% respectively, while the figures for kidnapping were 88.9%, 95.7% and 100%.

This year, till July 15, 250 cases of murder (84% solved), 1,183 of rape (86.98% solved), and 14 cases of kidnapping (92.85% solved) were reported, the data shows.

Overall, of the 3,165 heinous cases reported till July 15 this year, police solved 85.3%. In the non-heinous category, a total of 1,22,503 cases were reported, of which police solved 29.8%.

