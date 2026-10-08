Delhi Police files fresh FIR to probe 2,873 ‘criminals’ at July protest

The Crime Branch will examine whether they played a role in leading or instigating the mob during the violence that broke out during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiOct 8, 2026 06:39 PM IST
CJP supporters raise slogans near Jantar Mantar ahead of 'Sansad Chalo' marchCJP supporters raise slogans near Jantar Mantar ahead of 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has registered a fresh FIR to probe the role of more than 2,800 people with criminal backgrounds who were identified during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, officials said.

The fresh case follows the Supreme Court’s September 1 order. While the top court quashed FIRs registered against protesters who participated in the demonstrations, it had allowed the Centre and Delhi Police to register a fresh FIR with respect to 2,873 people with criminal records who were allegedly present at the protest site.

The Crime Branch will now examine whether those identified were actually part of the protesting crowd on July 20, their criminal antecedents, and their association, if any, with the student outfits involved in the agitation. Investigators will also look into whether any of them played a role in leading or instigating the mob during the violence.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The July 20 march, which began at Jantar Mantar and moved towards Parliament, witnessed clashes at several locations. Several protesters were injured. The Delhi Police had said approximately 200 police personnel, including senior officers, were also injured during the violence.

Police had earlier transferred investigations into cases related to the violence to its Crime Branch and Special Cell. Investigators examined CCTV and drone footage, body-camera recordings, mobile data and other digital evidence to establish the role of those involved.

Eye on October 10 protest

Ahead of the October 10 march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), police are making efforts to ensure that these 2,800-odd people don’t reach Delhi.

The CJP had announced that the ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ protest, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, will start on October 10.

Story continues below this ad

According to sources in the Delhi Police, all those with criminal antecedents who were spotted by the Facial Recognition System (FRS) during the July protests will be tracked by their local police stations.

“Permission to protest has not been granted yet. So police stations will track if people with a history of serious offences, especially the ones who came last time, are heading towards the protest site. The idea is to not let them come here and disrupt law and order in the area,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

At least 2,873 people with criminal records had been flagged by the FRS: 989 of them were accused in heinous cases, 101 named in murder cases, and at least 42 were involved in two or more murders.

The Indian Express reported that at least 25 of them, accused of serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape and child abuse, were even supposed to be in jail.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments