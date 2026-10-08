Delhi Police files fresh FIR to probe 2,873 ‘criminals’ at July protest

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has registered a fresh FIR to probe the role of more than 2,800 people with criminal backgrounds who were identified during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, officials said.

The fresh case follows the Supreme Court’s September 1 order. While the top court quashed FIRs registered against protesters who participated in the demonstrations, it had allowed the Centre and Delhi Police to register a fresh FIR with respect to 2,873 people with criminal records who were allegedly present at the protest site.

The Crime Branch will now examine whether those identified were actually part of the protesting crowd on July 20, their criminal antecedents, and their association, if any, with the student outfits involved in the agitation. Investigators will also look into whether any of them played a role in leading or instigating the mob during the violence.