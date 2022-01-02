Delhi Police files FIR on journalist’s complaint over doctored photos, webpage ‘aimed at insulting Muslim women’

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR on the complaint of a Delhi-based journalist, who alleged that unidentified persons uploaded doctored photos of her on a webpage along with objectionable comments “aimed at insulting Muslim women”.

This comes six months after the police in Delhi and Noida had registered cases in connection with photos of Muslim women being uploaded on a Github app. No arrests have been made in connection with that complaint.

The new webpage was created on the GitHub app and has now been deleted. Several women, including the complainant, posted screenshots of their photos with “lewd context” being used on the webpage.

A day after the journalist filed a complaint about the webpage, the Delhi Police registered a case under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

“We have received a complaint of a woman journalist alleging she is being targeted by an unidentified group of people on an app using GitHub by the name of ‘Bulli Bai’. An FIR has been registered at the cyber police station of the Southeast district,” said a senior Delhi Police officer.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said that a legal action has been initiated.

Sources in the cyber cell said they had identified some accounts in connection with the objectionable posts, which were deactivated following the police complaint. The police are trying to get further details.

On July 7 and 8 last year, police in Noida and Delhi registered separate FIRs against unknown persons for creating an app where photos of women, including a pilot and journalists, were uploaded with an intention to defame and harass them — the text accompanying the photo read ‘deal of the day’.

Delhi Police cyber cell officials said they had written to GitHub seeking details of the accused who created the app but haven’t received details yet.

The complainant states, “I was shocked to find out this morning that a website… had a doctored picture of me in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context. I am often the target of online trolls and this seems to be the next step in such harassment. This needs immediate action as the same is clearly designed to harass me and other similarly situated independent women and journalists.”

She further wrote: “The term bulli bai itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term bulli is used exclusively for Muslim women and the entire website seems to have been designed with the intent of embarrassing and insulting Muslim women. The term bulli of the day further objectifies and dehumanises women.”

“As a law-abiding citizen of this country and as a Muslim woman, I am deeply disturbed by the alleged tweet, which is headlined as ‘your bulli bai of the day’ and is accompanied by the doctored photograph. Social media being a form of public expression cannot be used to demean and derogate women in general and Muslim women in particular by misogynist sections of society. This is nothing short of online harassment and the referred tweet for criminal action,” she states.

“The github is violent, threatening and intending to create a feeling of fear and shame in my mind as well as in the minds of women in general, and the Muslim community, whose women are being targeting (targeted) in this hateful manner. In fact, this website has been targeting other Muslim women as well. It is indeed disappointing to see the impunity with which such hate mongers continue to target Muslim women, without fear of any sanction whatsoever,” she writes.