Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Fake document story: Delhi Police files FIR against The Wire on BJP IT cell chief’s complaint

Amit Malviya Friday said that he was going to file an FIR against The Wire and its editors for alleged forgery, defamation, criminal conspiracy and cheating and would also take “appropriate civil action” for damages.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya (Twitter/@amitmalaviya)

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against The Wire on allegations of cheating, forgery and publishing “fake stories” after BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya lodged a complaint against the news portal.

On Saturday, Malviya submitted his complaint against the news portal and the journalists in connection with Meta stories.

Amit Malviya Friday said he was going to file an FIR against The Wire and its editors for alleged forgery, defamation, criminal conspiracy and cheating and would also take “appropriate civil action” for damages. This was in connection with the portal’s report, subsequently retracted, that Malviya used his special privileges at social media giant Meta to take down over 700 posts.

Despite a categorical denial from Meta that the report had cited fake documents, The Wire published follow-up stories and its retraction and apology did not mention him “despite tarnishing my image”, Malviya said.

“It is clear that The Wire and some unknown persons entered into a criminal conspiracy with the intent to malign and tarnish my reputation, deliberately inserted my name into a story, and fabricated evidence to implicate me…Consequently, I am left with no option other than to seek appropriate legal remedies against The Wire and its management/reporters,” Malviya said in a statement on Friday.

In a series of stories published this month, The Wire claimed Meta had given certain special privileges to Malviya through its XCheck program where he could take down any content on Meta that he thought was critical of the government or the BJP, while having the privilege to post anything without Instagram rules applying to him.

The Wire also claimed that its reports were based on a document “sourced” from an alleged Meta insider. This was, however, denied by Meta which called the document fake.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 07:40:49 pm
