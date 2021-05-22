Delhi Police files FIR against Sharjeel Usmani for ‘objectionable tweets’

The Delhi Police has registered a case against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani for allegedly posting “objectionable tweets”.

Police said they received a complaint from Delhi BJP’s Media Head Naveen Kumar who alleged that Usmani’s tweets against Lord Ram and late journalist Rohit Sardana were “defamatory”, “mischievous” and were intended to hurt religious sentiments.

Kumar said he filed a complaint at Laxmi Nagar police station on Wednesday night. In the complaint, Kumar has mentioned Usmani’s recent tweets on Lord Ram and Sardana’s death.

“The tweet is likely to cause fear and generate a feeling of insecurity and hatred among members of religious communities,” read the complaint.

The police took action on the complaint and a case has been registered against Usmani under IPC section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

Sources in the police said, “A non-cognizable report has been registered. The matter will be taken to the court and due course will be followed by the police.”

On Thursday, a case was registered against Usmani at Jalna in Maharashtra for his recent objectionable tweets. An FIR was registered under IPC 295-A (malicious act outraging religious feelings) and the Information Technology Act on the complaint of a Hindu Jagran Manch member.