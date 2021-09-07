Delhi Police files FIR against Key Nightclub in Hotel Samrat for violating Covid-19 norms

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Key Nightclub in Hotel Samrat for violating Covid-related guidelines and arrested the manager of the club. An FIR was registered on August 30 and the manager was released on bail the same day.

DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said, “We have registered an FIR against Key Nightclub in Hotel Samrat for violating Covid guidelines and not maintaining social distancing.”

On August 30, the police received a call about some minors enjoying their party inside the Key Nightclub in Hotel Samrat in Chanakyapuri. “After receiving the call, we rushed to the spot, but the caller was not present there and no such party was happening. However, the police found that many of them were neither wearing masks nor maintaining any social distancing. They were sitting and standing closely which could result in spreading of Covid-19,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued challans to more than 2.79 lakh people in the last four months for not wearing masks in public places. On Monday, the police said they have been prosecuting people since April 19 this year, when the second wave of covid-19 hit the national capital. Violators may have to pay fines up to Rs 2,000.

According to the data released by the police, more than 2.79 lakh people have been caught in Delhi from April 19 to September 5 for not wearing masks. Individuals or groups violating social distancing norms in markets and commercial areas were also caught and fined.

A Delhi police spokesperson said, “Earlier, we sent both local and traffic police personnel to collect fines. However, as the city reopened, we are sending district police officers on patrol duties to catch violators. Our teams go to markets, malls, hospitals, schools and residential areas everyday to make sure people wear masks and follow social distancing norms.”