Delhi Police files 527-page chargesheet into Peeragarhi flyover murders, ‘godman’ the only accused

Murder of at least six persons, an occult practice named Dhanvarsha (raining money), and an agent to bring him clients — this is what the police have found in their investigation into a self-styled godman, Kamruddin alias Baba, who allegedly killed three persons in Outer Delhi last February by feeding them “poisoned” laddus, senior officers said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a 527-page chargesheet before a court in connection to the triple murder case.

Police said Kamruddin, the only accused in the triple murder case, has been charged with the murder of six persons in the name of Dhanvarsha.

Kamruddin’s latest victims were from Outer Delhi — Randhir Singh (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47), and Laxmi Devi (40) — whose bodies were found inside a car near the Peeragarhi Flyover last February. The others murders were allegedly committed in 2014 and 2025.

In October 2025, Laxmi, a homemaker and resident of Jahangirpuri, was struggling to make ends meet. Her husband had lost his job after taking too many leaves due to his chronic lung problems. It was at this time that Laxmi came into contact with Saleem, who acted as Kamruddin’s agent, officers said.

“A man named Saleem had become his agent, who would bring him clients suffering from emotional and physical distress. He put her in touch with Kamruddin. She visited the baba sometime after Diwali,” an officer said. To demonstrate his magical powers, police said Kamruddin took Laxmi’s shawl, wrapped it around his hand, and slid bundles of notes inside it while chanting mantras. He then unwrapped the shawl, and much to everyone’s surprise, there was cash.

“Laxmi became convinced of the ‘Dhanvarsha’ ritual. She saw it as the only way to end her problems. She started looking for girls for Baba so that the ‘djin'(supernatural spirit) to solve their problems. Laxmi was also added to WhatsApp groups. In one such group, she found Naresh, who was already part of the occult,” officers said.

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According to the police, a diary was recovered from Laxmi that contained details of multiple women — from measurements of various parts of their bodies to records of their surgeries and medications.

“Multiple pictures of these women were also recovered from Laxmi’s phone,” a senior officer said.

On Kamruddin’s journey as a self-styled godman, police said he started out in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad as a self-proclaimed hakeem, offering home-made remedies for common medical issues such as stomach pain and headaches.

From 2010, the year he moved to Ghaziabad with two of his sons, Raju and Samauddin, Kamruddin began getting involved in occult practices.

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“He was in touch with some similar kind of self-styled godmen who were into the whole Dhanvarsha occult. He learned his trade from them and then started offering people similar schemes,” an officer probing the case said.

In February 2014, a woman went missing in Rajakhera village of Rajasthan’s Dholpur. Shortly after, a complaint was registered by Munna Lal, reporting that his daughter Anita had gone missing. Munna Lal and Anita’s husband Narayan Singh later found her body in the bushes, officers said.

“The couple had visited Kamruddin after not being able to conceive a child. Kamruddin allegedly told Narayan, after summoning a ‘djin’, that Anita wouldn’t be able to conceive and that he should kill her. Narayan killed her,” an officer said.

Kamruddin was arrested in the case and was subsequently released on bail.

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In 2025, police said Baba fed two victims — identified as Ram Nath and Puran — sweets laced with poison, leading to their deaths. Their bodies were found at an abandoned glass factory near Kamruddin’s house.

The ‘Dhanvarsha’ (raining money) ritual is a ‘mantra’ preached by self-styled godmen across North India as an all-encompassing solution to all problems. Godmen offer the ‘Dhanvarsha’ ritual as a remedy for problems ranging from fertility and health concerns to financial hardships and family issues.