Delhi Police file FIR against woman who ‘slapped’ doctor on Covid duty

Police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly slapping a doctor who was on Covid duty at GTB Hospital on Saturday. The complainant, Dr Ahmita, told police that the woman allegedly fought with her when she asked her to leave the Covid ward.

According to police, the woman’s husband is admitted in the Covid ward. She was trying to meet him and was entering the ward when the doctor stopped her. After a heated argument over the issue, the woman allegedly slapped the doctor and created a ruckus.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said a case has been registered on a complaint by hospital authorities. “The woman has been booked under sections of assault, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, Medicare Service Personnel Act and Medicare Service Institution Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act 2008.”

Police said the woman hasn’t been arrested as she tested positive for Covid and is under isolation.

“We are looking into the allegations made by the complainant and will take legal action soon,” said police.

The Delhi Medical Association also wrote to police to take action against the woman and “enhance security for doctors in the emergency ward of the hospital”.