Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Delhi police file FIR against ex-Cong MLA for ‘manhandling’ cop

A case has been registered by the Delhi Police against former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan for allegedly hurling abuses and manhandling a police officer in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

Police said Khan was using a loud hailer in a gathering when a police officer confronted him about the same. (Source: ANI)

The Delhi Police registered a case against former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan for allegedly hurling abuses and manhandling a police officer in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. Police said Khan was using a loud hailer in a gathering when a police officer confronted him about the same. He allegedly misbehaved with the officer and manhandled him.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “ During patrolling in the area, our constable noticed a gathering of 20-30 people in front of Tayyab Masjid and went there with staff. Khan, who’s the father of MCD poll candidate Ariba Khan, was addressing the crowd using a loud hailer. Sub-inspector Akshay had asked him whether he had permission from Election Commission for using the hailer. Khan got aggressive and started misbehaving with him. He also used abusive language, criminal force and manhandled SI Akshay.”

A case has been registered against him under IPC sections 186 and 353 based on the officer’s complaint.

Purported visuals from the area show Khan allegedly arguing and hurling abuses at the policeman after he asks Khan to stop. His supporters are seen pushing the officer.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 07:27:00 am
24-year-old gives 4 new lease of life through organ donation

