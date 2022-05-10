Delhi Police file FIR against AAP’s Amanatullah Khan for ‘stopping’ demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh

Police have registered an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly stopping the SDMC-led demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh and using “force” against officials. Police said it was lodged based on the complaint from the civic body.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “We lodged an FIR against Khan and his supporters under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assaulting or using criminal force against public servant). Appropriate legal action will be taken on the complaint given by SDMC.”

The Licensing Inspector from the SDMC’s Central Zone filed the complaint. “While staff and police personnel were present at the… site for carrying out said encroachment removal action, Sh. Amanatullah Khan MLA (Okhla) along with his supporters present did not allow field staff of Central Zone, SDMC, to remove the encroachments. Their resistance was witnessed by police… you are requested to take appropriate legal action against Shri Amanatullah Khan (MLA Okhla) and his supporters for interfering in discharge of official duty by public servants,” reads the letter sent to the SHO of Shaheen Bagh police station.

Earlier in the day, Khan had told the media, “There are no encroachments in the area. These are all legal shops. Whatever small structures or kiosks were there in the market have already been removed. The MCD is only trying to show their strength with this…”