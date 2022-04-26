Delhi: Police file chargesheet in Shahdara gangrape case

Nearly three months after a young woman was allegedly abducted, gangraped, and paraded on the streets by her neighbours in Shahdara, police filed a chargesheet against 21 persons, including five juveniles. The 762-page chargesheet was filed at Karkardooma court Monday.

Police had earlier said the accused allegedly abducted the woman from her husband’s place in an auto on January 26. They then allegedly sexually assaulted and raped her in their home and shaved her head. The accused women later blackened her face and paraded her in the locality. Videos of the incident showed the accused thrashing the woman.

A case was filed under sections of attempted murder, gangrape, assault, rioting, criminal intimidation, and abduction. The accused had blamed the woman for death of a teenager in their family, who allegedly committed suicide last November because she rejected his advances, said police.

R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara) said, “We recovered 26 videos — 12 from social media and 14 from phones of the accused… We found that the accused targeted the woman to take revenge for the teenager’s death.”