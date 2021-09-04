Delhi Police file chargesheet in Mayur Vihar rape case before one-month deadline set by MHA: Spokesperson

The Delhi Police Crime Branch filed a chargesheet on Friday against a 34-year-old man in connection with a rape case in East Delhi. On August 11, a minor girl was allegedly attacked and raped by a man who lives near her house. The girl sustained injuries and was later admitted to AIIMS.

Police Friday said they collected evidence within three weeks and booked the accused under sections of rape, POCSO Act, and SC/ST Act. The 187-page chargesheet was submitted to Additional Sessions Judge Hasan Anjar at Karkardooma court.

According to the police, the girl was playing outside her house when the accused approached her and took her to a room on the pretext of giving her sweets. Inside the room, he allegedly raped her and threatened her to not tell anyone about the incident. Initially, she didn’t tell anyone but in the afternoon, she complained of pain in the abdomen and told her parents about the incident.

The girl was immediately admitted to AIIMS and her parents informed police. Members of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also went to the hospital and demanded strict action against the accused.

The accused was arrested on the day of the incident and a case registered against him. He was booked under IPC section 376 AB (punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age), sections of POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said the Ministry of Home Affairs conducted a high-level enquiry in the matter and police were asked to submit a chargesheet within 30 days of registration of the case. The case was then transferred from the East district to Crime Branch on August 14.

A team under ACP Arvind Kumar of the Crime Branch collected evidence from the spot and conducted an enquiry. “During the investigation, all evidence, including technical, was analysed and brought on record. Senior officers supervised the investigation… In view of the sensitivity of the case, the chargesheet has been submitted within 21 days against the accused who is currently lodged in judicial custody,” added Biswal.

An investigating officer said, “The medical report of the girl from the hospital states she was sexually assaulted. We also collected biological samples from the spot. Our team scanned several CCTVs in the area and found footage showing the accused approaching the girl on the day of the incident. The evidence against the accused is strong. We also have witness accounts that prove that the accused is involved in the sexual assault case.”