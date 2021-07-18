Delhi Police team meets farmers, suggests venues other than Parliament to hold protests during Monsoon Session

Farmers have decided to hold protests every day outside the Parliament during the Monsoon Session against the Centre's new farm laws. (Representational Photo)

With farmers having decided to protest against the Centre’s farm laws every day during the Monsoon Session that starts on Monday, a team of five senior Delhi Police officers met their leaders at the Mantram resort in Alipur on Sunday afternoon, suggesting them venues other than outside the Parliament to organise their stir.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers’ unions, has planned a protest comprising 200 farmers outside the Parliament every day.

#JUSTIN: Training session of Delhi Police ahead of farmers’ planned protest in front of Parliament during the monsoon session. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/b4HV5ouMea — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) July 18, 2021

Several members of the Morcha, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Hannan Mollah, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, and Yogendra Yadav, issued a “voters’ whip” to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members on Saturday, asking them to raise farmers’ demands and stage a walkout during the Monsoon Session.

On Saturday, a meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters where it was decided by commissioner Balaji Srivastava that five senior officers will talk to senior farmer leaders to convince them to avoid coming to the Parliament.

“Senior officers will also talk to them about the tractor parade in Delhi on January 26, which was hijacked by some outsiders. Thousands of protesters entered Delhi after breaking barricades, created a ruckus, attacked police personnel, and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police has also sent a letter to DMRC, asking them to be alert and close seven metro stations near the Parliament on Monday.

“On Sunday, police personnel of the East district also started preparing. They are currently training near the Yamuna Khadar. They are being trained to stop farmers in a restrained manner and to save themselves from stone pelters,” an officer informed.