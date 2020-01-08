Delhi Police fact-finding panel visits JNU campus, meets with injured students, faculty

On Sunday, students and a few faculty members sustained injuries after they were beaten up by a mob wielding rods, sticks and stones. On Sunday, students and a few faculty members sustained injuries after they were beaten up by a mob wielding rods, sticks and stones.

A fact-finding committee, formed by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to probe the exact sequence of events of Sunday’s violence at JNU and negligence on part of police, met some injured students and faculty members, who alleged police were mute spectators and did not stop the attackers.

On Sunday, students and a few faculty members sustained injuries after they were beaten up by a mob wielding rods, sticks and stones. An initial probe by police has revealed that the mob was a mix of students and locals. The committee, headed by JCP (western range) Shalini Singh, visited the campus on Tuesday and asked the communication unit to provide call logs of January 5 from 11 am to 10 pm. “They also recorded statements of some students and gave them questionnaires,” said police sources.

“We visited the campus and interacted with students. The investigation is only in its initial stage. Students have put their faith in us and provided us with a few inputs that will help us in the case,” Singh told reporters.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch Tuesday called forensic teams to collect evidence from the hostels and server room. Police said teams from the Physics, Chemistry and Biology divisions of the Forensic Science Laboratory collected vital samples and will conduct an examination.

“Forensic experts arrived at the university to collect evidence in connection with the violence on campus. FSL officials, divided into three teams, surveyed the area. A physics team collected samples from the ground, hostels and rooms. They also picked up items such as stones, bricks, rods and hockey sticks left behind by the accused persons. The teams will run the samples for fingerprints and other evidence,” said a senior officer.

The SIT has requested the FSL to also send a computer forensics team to analyse CCTV footage on Wednesday.

The SIT is also scanning video clips uploaded on social media and circulated on WhatsApp. “On the allegations of use of acid by the intruders, a chemistry team collected samples from the weapons and other parts of the hostel to verify if any such harmful chemical was used in the violence. A biology team which collected DNA samples from bloodstains, weapons, furniture, ground and other areas to help in identification of the accused,” said the officer.

