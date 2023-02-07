Delhi Police arrest three for extorting Rs. 1.8 crore from retired ITBP commandant

The Delhi Police have arrested three men for allegedly extorting Rs 1.8 crore from a retired commandant of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) by threatening to leak his obscene videos on social media, officers said.

The police identified the accused as Jarif, 30; Neeraj, 22; and Ajit Singh, 23.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said they received information that a retired ITBP commandant had filed a complaint in which he alleged he had come across a woman on WhatsApp who threatened him of leaking his obscene video on various social media platforms.

“Subsequently, he received a phone call from a person who posed himself as inspector Ram Kumar Malhotra from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police and started extorting money from him on the pretext of blocking the obscene video on social media,” Yadav added.

Later, the accused told the former ITBP officer that the girl who had contacted him had committed suicide in Rajasthan and that a murder case would be lodged against him.

“They extorted money by pretending to be senior police officers and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, at different intervals, to close the murder case,” the officer said. Yadav said the accused were demanding more money from the accused.

The police lodged a case and initiated an inquiry. They traced the accused’s mobile phone numbers and bank accounts to Mathura and Bharatpur before the arrests.