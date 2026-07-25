Speeches made since Sonam Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar set to be examined

Cockroach Janata Party's Abhijit Dipke during the protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The Delhi Police will assess all the speeches made at the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar since activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the site on July 18 to examine if any inflammatory comments were made to trigger the demonstrators, sources told The Indian Express. A police officer also said that the speeches would include the ones given by celebrities and political leaders.

A total of 15 FIRs have been registered so far following the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20, said officers, adding that first one registered at Parliament Street police station — after the first reports of stone pelting came from the ‘Selfie Point’ area in Connaught Place — will have sections of criminal conspiracy added to it.