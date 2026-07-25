Speeches made since Sonam Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar set to be examined

Delhi Police will review speeches delivered at the Jantar Mantar protests after Sonam Wangchuk's removal on July 18 as part of its probe into the July 20 violence.

Written by: Sakshi Chand, Pragynesh
2 min readJul 25, 2026 10:01 AM IST
Cockroach Janata Party's Abhijit Dipke during the protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)Cockroach Janata Party's Abhijit Dipke during the protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi Police will assess all the speeches made at the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar since activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the site on July 18 to examine if any inflammatory comments were made to trigger the demonstrators, sources told The Indian Express. A police officer also said that the speeches would include the ones given by celebrities and political leaders.

A total of 15 FIRs have been registered so far following the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20, said officers, adding that first one registered at Parliament Street police station — after the first reports of stone pelting came from the ‘Selfie Point’ area in Connaught Place — will have sections of criminal conspiracy added to it.

“Around 2,500 people have been found to be involved in violence and 100-200 protestors are suspected to have been involved in inciting the crowd and getting involved in stone pelting and creating ruckus,” an officer said.

A source said that the police have over 5 terabyte of related data, and will conduct a detailed investigation in the coming days.

Police had earlier said that they are examining encrypted chats on the Bitchat app, which works over Bluetooth mesh networks; locality and college-based WhatsApp groups; social media posts; CCTV camera footage; mobile phone data and facial recognition records.

Also Read | Meet the protester at Jantar Mantar — young, angry, and very Gen Z

Investigators said that they are examining whether charges of culpable homicide apply after a 22-year-old woman was injured in the stampede-like situation that followed. They also claimed that CJP functionaries had marched towards the Parliament despite being repeatedly assured that a dialogue with the government would be initiated. According to the investigators, the protesters were aware that such a march could result in overcrowding and law and order problems.

Officers further said that the investigation would examine any instances that may have involved excessive use of force by police personnel during the protests.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments