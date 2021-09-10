No offence made out under SC/ST Act against DU principal for ‘casteist remarks’: Police to court

In an action taken report (ATR), Delhi Police has informed a city court that no offence is made out under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the principal of a Delhi University college for allegedly making casteist remarks against a professor who was sacked.

The professor had moved court seeking registration of FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the principal for alleged casteist remarks. The complainant, who worked as an assistant professor, alleged that the principal along with four professors hatched a conspiracy to terminate her from service by forging documents, creating false records, and fabricating and giving false evidence.

In the ATR filed before Additional Sessions Judge Charu Aggarwal on September 9, police submitted that no offence is made out under Section 3 of SC/ST Act or for criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, or fabricating false evidence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The ATR stated that for the prosecution of offence under Section 3 of SC/ST Act, the conversation should be before public persons, but the sacked professor’s complainant does not show the presence of anyone besides the principal and her at the place where the casteist remarks were made.

“The presence of other persons is not showing at the time of any conversation between principal and complainant. Hence, it is very clear that as per the content of the complaint, offence under section 3 of SC/ST Act is not made out,” the ATR stated.

Police further said that even though the complaint is against the principal, four professors, and other known and unknown persons, not “even a single word has been mentioned against any person except for the principal in her complaint”.