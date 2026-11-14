50,000-person cap, protests allowed from 10 am to 5 pm at Ramlila Ground

Ramlila Ground in Central Delhi will have a maximum capacity to host 50,000 people, with protests, rallies and demonstrations permitted only between 10 am and 5 pm, according to a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared by the Delhi Police.

The draft, which also prohibits marches and processions from the venue, has been sent to the Police Headquarters for approval, said officers. The guidelines, prepared by senior district officers, are currently under review and expected to be issued in the coming days, they added.

The move comes after Jantar Mantar was de-notified by the Delhi Police as a protest venue and three alternative sites – Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground – were designated for protests and demonstrations in October.