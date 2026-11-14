50,000-person cap, protests allowed from 10 am to 5 pm at Ramlila Ground

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
Ramlila Ground in Central Delhi will have a maximum capacity to host 50,000 people, with protests, rallies and demonstrations permitted only between 10 am and 5 pm, according to a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared by the Delhi Police.
The draft, which also prohibits marches and processions from the venue, has been sent to the Police Headquarters for approval, said officers. The guidelines, prepared by senior district officers, are currently under review and expected to be issued in the coming days, they added.
The move comes after Jantar Mantar was de-notified by the Delhi Police as a protest venue and three alternative sites – Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground – were designated for protests and demonstrations in October.
According to the draft SOP, while Ramlila Ground can accommodate a maximum of 50,000 people, the number of participants allowed at each event will be determined by the competent authority based on its nature, expected turnout, available space and public safety requirements.
The draft guidelines specify that ground will function as a static venue for protests, with no permission needed for marches or processions either from the site or as part of an event. Organisers will be required to ensure peaceful assembly and dispersal of participants.
Under the proposed rules, organisers must first obtain a ‘Venue Availability Certificate’ from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) – which owns Ramlila Ground – before applying for police permission through the designated Arrangement Cell of the DCP, Central District.
Applications will ordinarily have to be submitted at least 10 days before the event, excluding the day of the programme. The MCD certificate alone will not authorise an event; separate police permission and other applicable clearances will be mandatory.
The draft also lays down traffic and parking requirements. Organisers will have to coordinate with the Traffic Police and local police over vehicle movement, designated drop-off points and parking arrangements. Roads, footpaths and emergency routes must remain unobstructed.
Participants will be prohibited from carrying lathis, firearms, spears, swords, sharp objects and other articles barred under law. Violence, arson, damage to public or private property and activities that threaten public order will also be prohibited. Operating drones over or near the ground will require prior approval.
Organisers will have to comply with noise pollution norms, obtain safety clearances for temporary structures and make arrangements for drinking water, medical assistance, toilets, sanitation and waste disposal.
They will also be required to nominate a liaison person, provide details of volunteers when sought and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.
Senior officers at the Police Headquarters said that once the SOP for Ramlila Ground is finalised, guidelines will be prepared for Burari Ground and CBD Ground.