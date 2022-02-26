Names of 469 Delhi Police officials added to ‘doubtful integrity’ list

At least 318 police personnel were suspended, and the names of 469 police officials added to the ‘doubtful integrity’ list last year by the Delhi Police, as per data from the vigilance branch.

Special CP (Vigilance) Nuzhat Hassan said the vigilance unit maintains a close watch on the activities of officers and men in order to enforce integrity and probity in the ranks. “As and when any officer comes to adverse notice, he or she was brought under the doubtful integrity list, which means instant debarment from sensitive assignments unit, and requires subsequent clearance. In 2021, 469 police officials were added to the doubtful integrity list. The doubtful integrity cases of 644 police personnel were also reviewed, and it was decided to continue their names on doubtful integrity list on administrative grounds,” she said.

She further stated, “During 2021, priority was given to time-bound enquiry into complaints of aberrant and corrupt conduct. 184 enquiries were conducted on the orders of the Delhi Police Commissioner. Out of 207 vigilance enquiries, allegations in 37 enquiries were proved against 92 police officials, including Additional CP and three DCPs. Commensurate disciplinary action was initiated.”

Data provided by the Delhi Police show 318 police personnel, including 13 inspectors and 29 sub-inspectors, were placed under suspension for various commissions and omissions. “383 departmental enquiries were initiated against 454 police personnel and 607 earlier departmental enquiries were disposed off. Last year, 372 police personnel were awarded major punishments, including 65 of them who were dismissed. 1,390 police personnel were awarded minor punishments,” she added.