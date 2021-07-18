Delhi Police ask DMRC to shut 7 metro stations to prevent protesting farmers reach Parliament

DCPs from the Metro and New Delhi area have requested the DMRC to keep an extra vigil on the seven metro stations as well as others in the New Delhi district. (Express Photo/Representational)

The Delhi Police have asked Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut seven metro stations, if needed, in the New Delhi district in view of the farmers’ protest outside the Parliament. The police have urged officials to keep extra vigil at Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Udyog Bhawan from Monday till the end of the monsoon session to prevent farmers from reaching the protest sites.

The farmers and police had a meeting on Sunday where the farmers said they want to participate in “Sansad Gherao” during the monsoon session. In a letter signed by DCP (Metro) Jitendra Mani, police said the Delhi metro is the “most favoured form of conveyance and the protesters may use the metro to reach/gather in the New Delhi area.”

DCPs from the Metro and New Delhi area have requested the DMRC to keep an extra vigil on the seven metro stations as well as others in the New Delhi district.

“DCP New Delhi has also requested to keep …extra vigil on…Metro Stations, which lies in the New Delhi area and maybe closed wef 19.07.2021 onwards till the Monsoon Session is over… to refrain the protestors from reaching to the Parliament via Metro and to avoid any untoward incident,” reads the letter.

Farmer unions have given a call to protest every day till the end of the monsoon session outside Parliament to scrap the three farmer laws and get a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

The police also requested DMRC to make more changes in the metro services based on police information or if the situation worsens during the protest. An officer from DMRC must be deputed to take immediate action on such requests, said the police.