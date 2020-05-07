Delhi Police tell DMC chief to join probe

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell went to question Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan, against whom the charges of sedition have been invoked for an online post. (File photo) A team of Delhi Police Special Cell went to question Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan, against whom the charges of sedition have been invoked for an online post. (File photo)

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell went to question Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan, against whom the charges of sedition have been invoked for an online post, at his house in Southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and asked him to join the investigation on Friday.

The FIR against Khan, filed on the basis of a complaint made by a doctor, describes a social media post made by him as “provocative that intends to cause disharmony and create a rift in the society”.

In the April 28 post, he had thanked Kuwait for “standing with Indian Muslims”.

“We went to question him, but people gathered outside his house, so we asked him to join the police investigation on Friday,” a senior police officer said.

Khan, who had assumed charge of the commission in June, 2017, had said the charges of sedition against him were “baseless” and would not stand in any court of law.

“The charges of sedition against me are baseless and will not stand in any court of law. These are similar to the slapping of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) on students who were peacefully protesting against the CAA-NRC. This is sheer misuse of authority by the rulers of the day, but these will be thrown out in courts. Some top legal experts in the country have told me that the police claims against me will fall flat in courts,” Khan said.

