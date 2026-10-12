‘Showed press cards, yet picked up’: 3 Express journalists briefly detained

Shashwat, Siya and Vijay Kumar said that they were picked up at Chelmsford Road in New Delhi and released near Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi after around 45 minutes.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiOct 12, 2026 04:53 AM IST
‘Showed press cards, yet picked up’: 3 Express journalists briefly detainedShashwat and Siya, journalists with IE Hindi.
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As reporters covering sporadic protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the Capital faced police action for the second day in a row, three journalists from The Indian Express Hindi team were among those detained on Sunday.

Shashwat, Siya and Vijay Kumar said that they were picked up at Chelmsford Road in New Delhi and released near Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi after around 45 minutes.

Recounting the incident, Shashwat said he and his colleagues were travelling from Connaught Place when they learnt that All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha was expected to reach RK Ashram for a fresh round of protest on Sunday afternoon. “Several layers of barricades restricted access to the area, and police personnel at successive checkpoints directed us to take detours,” he recalled.

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As they reached Chelmsford Road, they saw police personnel detaining student protesters, and approached them to understand what was happening.

“When we moved closer, police personnel allegedly pushed us forward and attempted to detain us as well. We immediately identified ourselves as journalists and explained that we were there for reporting. All three of us showed our press cards. Despite this, we were told to board a police bus,” Shashwat recounted, adding that they were released about 12 km away from the spot. “We had gone there to report on the protests. We had identified ourselves, and explained why we were there. Yet, while trying to speak to protesters and document events on the ground, we found ourselves being taken away with them,” he said.

Several journalists have said that they have faced police action over the weekend while covering the demonstrations after the protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the AISA over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise.

The detentions at different locations were followed by scenes of confusion as journalists attempted to intervene when fellow reporters were being taken away.

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In one of the incidents on Sunday, a journalist working with a national daily was detained but reportedly managed to jump out of the police bus in which he was being taken away.

A woman journalist working with another national daily was also allegedly briefly held despite wearing her press card. Following a brief verbal exchange, she was allowed to leave.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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