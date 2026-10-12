‘Showed press cards, yet picked up’: 3 Express journalists briefly detained

As reporters covering sporadic protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the Capital faced police action for the second day in a row, three journalists from The Indian Express Hindi team were among those detained on Sunday.

Shashwat, Siya and Vijay Kumar said that they were picked up at Chelmsford Road in New Delhi and released near Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi after around 45 minutes.

Recounting the incident, Shashwat said he and his colleagues were travelling from Connaught Place when they learnt that All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha was expected to reach RK Ashram for a fresh round of protest on Sunday afternoon. “Several layers of barricades restricted access to the area, and police personnel at successive checkpoints directed us to take detours,” he recalled.