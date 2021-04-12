Delhi Police deny allegations of Lakha Sidhana’s cousin being assaulted in custody

In a statement to Bathinda police, Lakha Sidhana’s cousin Gurdeep has claimed he was “blindfolded and taken to Janakpuri police station, New Delhi”, where he “was tortured”.

Days after parties across political lines in Punjab alleged that gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana’s cousin Gurdeep Singh Mundi Sidhana was “tortured” by Delhi Police, the force on Monday denied the allegation and said it was “false, baseless and an afterthought to put pressure on the investigating teams”.

Sidhana is wanted for his alleged role in the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day when a tractor march by farmers turned violent, leaving over 500 police personnel injured.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “Lakha Sidhana is wanted and is deliberately evading arrest. On April 8, a team of Special Cell of Delhi Police which was moving in the vicinity of Patiala in search of Lakha Sidhana examined one Gurdeep Singh, his cousin. Gurdeep was asked about the presence and movements of Sidhana and, thereafter, he was relieved with the direction to appear and join the investigation as and when required.”

“The investigation is being conducted as per law and in accordance with the provisions of the CrPC. It is relevant to note that no allegation of assault or mistreatment has been made by any of the 160 accused persons arrested by Delhi Police in these cases so far. The allegations pertaining to illegal abduction and physical assault are strongly denied as being false, baseless and an afterthought to put pressure on the investigating teams,” Biswal said.

In a statement to Bathinda police, Gurdeep has claimed he was “blindfolded and taken to Janakpuri police station, New Delhi”, where he “was tortured”. His claim had led to sharp reactions from Congress legislator and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.