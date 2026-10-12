Part relief, some concerns: Traders react to shifting of protests from Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar is no longer the default address for protests in the Capital. The decision to shift the designated venue to other sites in the city, however, has evoked mixed reactions from the traders.

Even as the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said the decision to shift protests away from Jantar Mantar has brought relief to traders in Connaught Place and nearby areas during the festive season, two other trade bodies have expressed apprehensions.

The responses came as Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, through a standing order issued on October 11, denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest site and designated Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative venues for demonstrations. The order followed recommendations of a committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to examine alternative locations for protests.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

However, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association (AIMGTA) have urged the Centre and Delhi Police to exclude Ramlila Maidan from the list, citing the potential disruption to wholesale markets, transport networks and emergency services.

In a statement issued on Monday, while the CTI welcomed the decision, saying the government had accepted its demand made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi the previous week about Jantar Mantar, the traders’ body said protests at Ramlila Maidan could adversely affect business in one of the Capital’s major wholesale hubs.

‘Business worth Rs 2,000 crore hit’

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said markets within a five-kilometre radius of the ground included Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Place, Kashmere Gate, Paharganj, Daryaganj, Kamla Market and Lajpat Rai Market.

He said business worth billions of rupees was conducted daily through these markets, which supply goods across the country and abroad. “If protests are held at Ramlila Maidan, barricading is done and Metro stations are closed, then the business of all these markets will be badly affected, especially in this festive season,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The association also issued another statement, claiming that protests held in Delhi on October 10 had affected business worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore across retail, hospitality, transport, tourism and other service sectors. It said major markets, including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh and Lajpat Rai Market, remained closed or witnessed negligible business that day.

The statement added that the restrictions had deterred customers from outside Delhi as well as local shoppers from visiting the markets, while the closure of Metro stations and traffic disruptions affected hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, petrol pumps and salons.

With Navratri festivity and the Diwali shopping season underway, the association has written to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai’s office and political parties, requesting that protests be held outside Delhi until Diwali. It said the city has around 650 Ramlila events that provide employment to thousands of people.

‘Emergency services could be hit too’

AIMGTA president Rajinder Kapoor, in a letter to the Police Commissioner on Monday, also sought the removal of Ramlila Maidan from the designated venues.

Story continues below this ad

Kapoor said the ground was in an extremely congested area, close to wholesale markets, New Delhi Railway Station, and roads leading towards Central Delhi.

He also flagged the ground’s proximity to a Muslim-dominated neighbourhood, saying the association feared that any incident could heighten the risk of communal tensions. Kapoor further argued that protesters moving through narrow lanes could enter residential areas and shops, creating difficulties for police and residents.

He said traffic restrictions affecting trucks entering through Rajghat could bring commercial activity to a standstill. Kapoor also cited the proximity of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, G B Pant Hospital, Guru Nanak Eye Hospital and Maulana Azad Hospital, arguing that congestion could hamper access during emergencies. He suggested Burari, Najafgarh or other locations on Delhi’s outskirts as alternatives.

‘Relief to traders’

Meanwhile, NDTA president Atul Bhargava said the change had brought relief to traders after several days of disruption.

Story continues below this ad

“Definitely, there is a relief among all the traders,” he said, adding that businesses had already procured goods for the festive season and were struggling with restrictions affecting customers and deliveries.

Bhargava said, “Commuters had faced difficulties reaching workplaces and markets, with some passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway Station forced to walk or pay high fares for short-distance journeys. The authorities have finally decided in the interest of the public.”

The traders’ concerns come as Delhi enters the festive shopping period, with the associations seeking a balance between the right to peaceful protest and uninterrupted access to the Capital’s commercial districts