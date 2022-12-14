scorecardresearch
Delhi Police rewards 31-year-old hotel manager for chasing, catching phone thief in Rajouri Garden

Ruchi Gulyani was on her way to her workplace on Sunday morning when two thieves stole her phone. She stopped a scooter rider and gave chase, catching one of the accused, the police said.

According to the police, on Sunday morning, Gulyani was walking towards the hotel in Rajouri Garden when two bike-borne thieves tried snatching her phone. (File/Representational image)
The Delhi Police on Tuesday rewarded a 31-year-old woman, who works as a hotel manager at a West Delhi hotel, for her bravery after she chased two thieves trying to flee with her phone and caught one of them.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda gave a cash reward to Ruchi Gulyani and praised her for helping the police catch a history sheeter.

According to the police, on Sunday morning, Gulyani was walking towards the hotel in Rajouri Garden when two bike-borne thieves tried snatching her phone. “She was on a call and resisted the crime but they pushed her and robbed her phone. She was quick. She immediately stopped a Scooty rider and they chased the accused. In the meantime, the accused targeted one more person and snatched his phone. They followed the accused from Rajouri Garden to Tagore Garden and managed to catch hold of one of them,” a police officer said.

The accused is a juvenile aged 17 and was caught with two phones, the police said, adding that his associate managed to escape.

DCP West Ghanshyam Bansal said Gulyani was brave and continued chasing her snatchers till she caught one of them.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 11:36:49 am
