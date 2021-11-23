Delhi Police to set up cyber police stations to curb online crimes

November 23, 2021 10:33:02 am
The Delhi Police is going to set up “cyber” police stations in each district to curb rising cybercrime cases in the national capital.
The home department of the Delhi government issued a notification to set up these stations in all the 15 police districts which would start operations on December 1. The order states that the facilities will be used to provide better police assistance to the public.
Officials said that the cyber police stations and the officers there will directly report to the district DCPs. The police stations will also work in coordination with the IFSO unit (Cyber Prevention Awareness Detection) of the Delhi police.
According to data from the Delhi police, between March and May 2020, there was a 50% rise in cyber fraud cases.
