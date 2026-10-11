Groups of 5 will be detained: Delhi Police keep curbs in place as CJP calls fresh protest

The restrictions around New Delhi district have relaxed very slightly on Sunday but senior police officers say that one direction remains the same: anyone part of a group of five or more in the New Delhi area will be detained.

“We can’t lay siege to the city every day, of course. But anyone organising a protest here will be detained,” a senior police officer tells The Indian Express.

Delhi CJP Protest News Live Updates: CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ranka and Saurav Das released from detention

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In response to a protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, over 40,000 police personnel manned the city on Saturday. By the end of the day, over 7000 people had been detained. CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke , Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained as soon as they landed at the Delhi airport. On almost every road leading to Jantar Mantar, barricades were placed every 200 metres, and cars were frisked before being allowed to move.