Groups of 5 will be detained: Delhi Police keep curbs in place as CJP calls fresh protest

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The restrictions around New Delhi district have relaxed very slightly on Sunday but senior police officers say that one direction remains the same: anyone part of a group of five or more in the New Delhi area will be detained.
“We can’t lay siege to the city every day, of course. But anyone organising a protest here will be detained,” a senior police officer tells The Indian Express.
Delhi CJP Protest News Live Updates: CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ranka and Saurav Das released from detention
In response to a protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, over 40,000 police personnel manned the city on Saturday. By the end of the day, over 7000 people had been detained. CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke , Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained as soon as they landed at the Delhi airport. On almost every road leading to Jantar Mantar, barricades were placed every 200 metres, and cars were frisked before being allowed to move.
With CJP calling for another protest at 10 am on Sunday at Jantar Mantar, around 30,000 police personnel, supported by 200 companies of paramilitary forces, will remain deployed.
Unlike Saturday, on Sunday morning, police were not checking every vehicle moving within a 10 km radius of Jantar Mantar. Traffic flows had eased in roads like Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Minto Road, and Vante Mataram Marg. However, the main roads connecting to Parliament Street , such as Ashoka road, Tolstoy Road and Janpath, continued to be sealed. Nobody without an ID card was allowed in. Buses deployed to detain protesters were also lined up, though the number was lower than on Saturday. Streets around Palika Bazaar and Hanuman Mandir, such as Baba Kharak Singh Marg and the inner circle of Connaught Place were still deserted.
“We expect a smaller number to come around CP today. However because of eased metro travel, we will be more vigilant around the areas like Dilli Haat, Gole Market where flash protests happened yesterday,” said a police officer.
With protestors unable to reach the fortified Jantar Mantar on Saturday, they had broken off into small flash protests in different parts of the city in the afternoon and evening.
Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP’s national organisation in-charge, had announced the ‘Chalo Jantar Mantar’ protest in a post on X, urging supporters to assemble at 10 am on Sunday.
“We had gone to Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, who snatched the voting rights of 12 crore voters. But this dictatorial government, led by Modi and Shah, detained all our leaders – Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das – as well as all student leaders and volunteers,” Shinde said.
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