Protest against Gyanesh Kumar: Female journalists allege sexual harassment by Delhi police

A day after three female journalists accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment while covering protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) near Jantar Mantar in the national capital, the Crime Branch has been tasked with investigating the matter, officials said on Saturday.

According to a Delhi Police statement, “On October 3, during the protest in the New Delhi area, while in a law-and-order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints, and the same have been transferred to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial enquiry.”

Sources said all three journalists, who run news portals and work as freelancers, had come to cover the protest called by AISA and other opposition leaders and activists. The demonstration was a continuation of the October 2 protest and subsequent detentions.

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On October 3, over 150 people were detained, including AISA president Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav, and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, for allegedly attempting to return to Jantar Mantar after being held on Friday while demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to one journalist’s complaint, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, while covering the protest, she saw Neha Bora and other female protesters being detained. She noted that there were no female police officers present while male officers were detaining female protesters. “On pointing this out, a police officer pushed my breast and shoved me,” she alleged in her complaint. According to the complaint, when she confronted him, the officer fled the scene.

In another complaint, a video journalist said she was covering the protest on Ashoka Road at 3 pm. “I was recording the detention of Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan when I felt someone touching my back with their penis and rubbing it against me. I moved sideways but continued to feel it on my thighs. When I turned, I saw a policeman standing very close to me,” the complainant stated. According to the complaint, when she confronted him about the inappropriate touching, he dismissed her allegation.

On Saturday evening, several freelance journalists and representatives of news portals gathered outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding action against the officers involved. The female journalists submitted written complaints at the station before leaving.

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To press for their demands – including the CEC’s resignation and the registration of an FIR over the assault on female journalists – AISA and other activists have called for another protest on Sunday.

Delhi Police have once again barricaded the entire area, including stretches leading to Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street.