Date gone wrong: How Delhi cops busted honey trap-extortion racket

“This was a well-organised racket where each member had a defined role — from creating fake profiles and luring targets to staging raids and collecting extorted money,” police said.

A ‘right swipe’ and casual chats on dating apps like Tinder and QuackQuack are usually meant to spark new connections, often leading to plans for a coffee date and more. But for some users in Delhi, these meetings have turned into carefully planned traps.

Recently, the Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an organised honey-trap and extortion racket that preyed on users of dating applications by impersonating police officials. Four accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to investigators, the gang operated with a calculated modus operandi. Police said first, fake female profiles were created on dating platforms to lure victims. Once contact was established, conversations quickly moved offline. Victims were persuaded to meet in person, often at public places, before being taken to more isolated locations.