Delhi cops to collect data directly from crematoriums about Covid and non-Covid deaths

At a crematorium in New Delhi amid the second wave of Covid-19. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

In a first, the Delhi Police has directed the DCPs of all 15 district to get data of cremations and burials — Covid or non-Covid — directly from cremation grounds. Senior officials claimed they are doing it to know the ground reality.

The indianexpress.com has confirmed from five to seven DCPs and their senior officials at police headquarters (PHQ) that they have started compiling data from May 1.

“The message to collect data to all the DCPs came from their concerned JCPs, and they received orders from their Special CPs of zones. All the SHOs are sending their concerned beat constables to the cremation ground of their area to collect data from the in-charge of cremation/burial ground, covering rural areas as well. After collection, all DCPs are providing details to their seniors during morning diary briefing, and later it is given to the Crime Records Office (CRO),” a senior police officer said.

One of the senior officials from PHQ said, “Yes, we are aware that the Delhi government and civic body are compiling, but we also started compiling to know the ground reality. There is a possibility that some day we will face a law and order situation due to more deaths in one particular area, so as a preparation we are compiling the data.”

One of the DCPs responded that the matter is confidential and the data should be taken from the PHQ.

Recently, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava directed all the DCPs to immediately lodge FIRs for fraud in the name of providing Covid medicines or oxygen, etc, and black-marketing, hoarding or overcharging.

“After lodging FIRs, they have been asked to share details with the cyber cell of special cell, which is coordinating with the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center for stopping payments and blocking these numbers,” a senior police officer said.