Delhi Police cover to Nupur Sharma, Jindal seeks security

Days after a case was registered against unknown persons for allegedly sending death and rape threats to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Delhi Police has provided security personnel to Sharma and her family, even as the party’s former media head, Naveen Kumar Jindal, has demanded that security be provided to him and cited threat to his life.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal over their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet, which has triggered protests and condemnations.

Sources said Sharma had called police on several occasions in the last week, alleging that she and her family have been harassed over her remarks on the Prophet, made during a TV debate last month. Delhi Police registered a case and also sent a notice to Twitter to join the investigation and help the police.

On May 27, Sharma filed a complaint at the Cyber Cell unit of Delhi Police alleging she was receiving death threats and there was “targeted hatred” towards her, police said. An FIR was lodged the next day with the Special Cell under IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman).

During investigation, Sharma filed another complaint alleging that a group of people were promoting enmity/hatred on social media regarding the incident.

“After examining the said complaint, IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) was added in this case. We have sent notices to Twitter and are waiting for their response,” an officer said

Jindal, meanwhile, wrote to Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana and stated that suspicious elements are roaming around his house over the last few days and he fears threat to his life. Jindal was earlier allotted six PSO and CRPF personnel in his security detail, which was withdrawn in September 2021.

“My address has been made public on social media. I and my family members are being threatened through social media from foreign countries. Some hardliners are openly saying that the person who will kill Naveen Kumar Jindal will be awarded,” he wrote. “Seeing the current situation, I request you to restore my security and, if needed be, increased.”